AEW star admits he has considered poisoning one of his friends with energy drink

A 35-year-old AEW star accepted that he once considered poisoning his friend with an energy drink to boost ratings. The star reacted to the idea given by a fan on social media.The popular AEW star, &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey agreed to a crazy fan idea. The 35-year-old star signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year after gaining prominence during his time in TNA and on the independent scene. He is currently a part of the 'JetSpeed' tag team alongside Kevin Knight, and they are currently feuding with FTR.Mike Bailey also runs his YouTube vlogs named &quot;Speedvlog.&quot; He recently pointed out on X how his vlogs are getting killed in the ratings. A fan asked Bailey whether he has considered poisoning one of his friends with their favorite energy drink in order to boost the ratings for his vlogs. Speedball revealed that he had considered the aforementioned idea by the fan:&quot;Yes&quot; Mike Bailey reacted to the fan's question.AEW star on the backstage morale in the companyThe AEW star &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey joined the All Elite locker room over six months ago and already has positive vibes from everyone. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bailey revealed that there is a team spirit within the locker room:&quot;I can't speak for anyone else, but for me, it has been absolutely fantastic. I mean, there is a real team spirit going on in AEW, and their locker room, I mean, is perfectly diverse and supportive, and there's all kinds of people all looking out for each other. And I have gotten to work or share locker rooms with a lot of the wrestlers even before coming there. Even in only three shows there, I feel right at home.&quot;&quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey is set to team with Kevin Knight for a tag match against FTR in the Tailgate brawl this Saturday before WrestleDream. It remains to be seen if the JetSpeed manages to defeat FTR.