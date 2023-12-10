AEW star was allowed to call Vince McMahon only after he impressed him in a WWE feud: "That's when I think I finally reached my potential"

An AEW star recently spoke about his former boss Vince McMahon, and revealed the moment that allowed him to have a great relationship with the former WWE Chairman.

The AEW name in question is none other than former WWE champion Chris Jericho, who had had a great career in the Stamford-based promotion. Jericho turned heel in 2008 on Shawn Michaels and completely changed up his whole character, which helped establish him as one of the biggest heels in the company at that time.

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho spoke about his feud with Michaels, and revealed how Vince McMahon reacted to it:

"When we did the Shawn Michaels feud, and I became the suit and tie guy Jericho, that's when I think I finally reached my potential that he [Vince McMahon] saw in me, and always could not figure out why the f*** I was not getting it."

Jericho further explained how his relationship with Vince McMahon developed during the feud:

"The Shawn Michaels feud was when I could actually sit down with Vince, and call Vince and talk to him about stuff," Jericho said. "Once again, if he wants me to do something, with Vince, if he gives you something to do and you don't like it, you'd better have an alternative." H/T:[WrestlingInc.]

AEW star Chris Jericho isn't interested in being in the WWE Hall of Fame

AEW veteran Chris Jericho recently spoke about the WWE Hall of Fame and stated that he was not interested in being inducted into it.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former AEW World Champion claimed that there was no "real Hall of Fame."

"I always like going against the grain," said Jericho. "Like, I loved it when Axl Rose didn't show up to the Hall of Fame and sent a note saying not only am I not showing up, but you're not allowed to say my name. I love that s**t. Like, that's f**king rock and roll, man. So, I don't really understand the point of a Hall of Fame. If you think I'm in it, that's great; there's no real Hall of Fame. It's all kind of in WWE’s mind - in their chambers of the mind. And, I mean, it doesn't really matter if I'm in it or not."

