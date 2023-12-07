AEW star denies his podcast is all about burying WWE: "That is 100% misinformed bulls**t"

Some of the big names on the AEW roster are ex-WWE wrestlers and icons of the business. These individuals have nothing left to prove and more or less are there to help other, newer wrestlers to shine.

One of these veterans is Chris Jericho. The Ocho joined the Jacksonville-based company early on, He has been in some of the most intense matches in the promotion since then.

While Y2J is carving a niche for himself in the promotion, he's proved that he has no animosity against his former employer - WWE. That fact was out there in the open when Jericho had a scathing reply to a tweet that claimed that his latest "Talk is Jericho" podcast episode was all about burying WWE.

"That is 100% misinformed bull***t," wrote Jericho.

Check out the uncensored post here.

Jericho has been in the business long enough. He knows burning bridges is never a good thing. The first-ever Undisputed WWE World Champion has had an incredible run in the Stamford-based promotion. He was an integral part of the Attitude Era and has his own band, Fozzy.

In stark contrast, Tony Khan, the President of the Jacksonville-based company, has on multiple occasions posted some disparaging comments about WWE and its entities, including Triple H and Vince McMahon, during the Tuesday Night Ratings Wars. While AEW lost that ratings war against NXT, the tweets were a bitter experience for fans of the sport.

AEW wrestler Jericho comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

The Liontamer has spoken about Punk's return to WWE. In fact, many AEW stars have openly commented on their social accounts about the shocking return. Jericho, on his part, said that Triple H has once again learned from Vince and has done what's best for the business.

Punk had an interesting run in AEW and was released by the company under controversial circumstances. With his WWE re-entry, the industry has seen one of the biggest events in history. It remains to be seen how the Stamford-based company will handle and project The Voice of the Voiceless going ahead.

What do you think? Will Tony Khan's company and WWE ever come together? Let us know in the comments section.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here