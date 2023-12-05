Chris Jericho comments on CM Punk's WWE return: "Triple H learned from Vince once again"

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho recently commented on the huge return of CM Punk to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly a decade.

The Best in the World still managed to have a shocking return to the Titanland after months of speculation ever since his firing from All Elite Wrestling due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. Punk has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with WWE.

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, current AEW star Chris Jericho gave his take on Punk's WWE return. Jericho stated that Triple H took a page out of Vince McMahon's book and made the fans happy.

"I mean doesn’t surprise. I mean it’s the Vince [McMahon] attitude like if you can make money with somebody then you bring them back. He brought back the nWo, he brought Bischoff in. Yeah, and Vince isn’t in charge. But Triple H learned from Vince once again and the fans, keeping the fans entertained and happy man look, he came back and it was the highest viewed social media segment that they’ve ever had. So once right out of the gate, it was a benefit to them. So it didn’t surprise me," said Jericho. [H/T:Insights with Chris Van Vliet]

AEW star reacts to CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series after getting fired from All Elite Wrestling in September. Many top names in the professional wrestling industry and some AEW talents, including Satnam Singh, have reacted to The Best in the World's return.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam Singh wished CM Punk the best for his future in WWE:

"Good luck for him, whatever he has. He has a great opportunity in WWE, so good for him. Good luck for the future. Good luck with everything. I’m really happy to see him over there again, so I hope he has a great opportunity over there." [From 04:08 to 04:26]

