Andrade El Idolo opens up on what it will take for him to be AEW World Champion

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently spoke about what he needs to do in order to become World Champion.

The former NXT champion has made massive waves on the All Elite scene this year by acquiring the Hardy Family Office. This led to a memorable feud with the stable's erstwhile owner, Matt Hardy. Further down the line, Andrade also recently had a Coffin match against Darby Allin.

Andrade's assistant, Jose Sterling, recently shared a tweet in which his employer was asked what it would take for him to win the World Championship title. The 32-year-old confidently stated that he only needed time.

“What is missing? TIME. Give me a little bit of time, and all the Latinos will have that gold. That gold will be for me, and it will be for all of you.”

If Andrade manages to prove true to his word, he will become the first-ever Mexican-born AEW World Champion.

Andrade El Idolo teased a potential match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

The recent announcement of the first joint event between Tony Khan's company and NJPW has sent fans into a tizzy. Amidst all the buzz, Andrade also teased a match with his former stablemate.

The leader of the Andrade Family Office posted a throwback picture of his former stable, Los Ingobernables, on his Twitter. This has left fans speculating that a match between Andrade and Tetsuya Naito might be on the cards.

While details on the upcoming collaborative are still scarce, fans are definitely expecting some top-notch matches. Whether Andrade will be a part of the event or not is still up for speculation.

