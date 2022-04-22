Andrade El Idolo posts throwback picture with former stable, teases potential Forbidden Door match

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has been caught up in the hype of the announcement of the joint AEW/NJPW show "Forbidden Door". He recently posted a throwback picture of himself with former partner and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito.

Before he was re-christened as Andrade 'Cien' Almas in NXT, he was known as La Sombra in mexican promotion CMLL, as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling. During his time in CMLL, he formed "Los Ingobernables" with luchador La Mascara and former ROH World Champion Rush.

Tetsuya Naito joined the stable during an excursion to Mexico in 2015, before taking the laid-back nature of the group to NJPW to form "Los Ingobernables de Japon" which he has been the leader of ever since.

Posting a picture of Naito and Rush on his Twitter account, El Idolo had fans talking about a potential match between El Idolo and Naito. The perfect place for the match to take place will be at the aforementioned "Forbidden Door" show that will take place on June 26th.

Would you like to see El Idolo vs. Naito? Let us know in the comments section at the bottom of the article.

Andrade El Idolo lost this past week on AEW Dynamite

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo finally rounded off his feud with Darby Allin by facing him in a coffin match. The match included cameos from The Blade, Marq Quen and Sting diving from a balcony at the ripe old age of 63.

The match ended badly for El Idolo, who ended up being the one enclosed in the coffin, which also featured a lid that was covered in thumbtacks.

Did you enjoy the coffin match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

If you missed AEW Dynamite last night, read all of the results here.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Andrade and Tetsuya Naito at the AEW/NJPW Supershow? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell