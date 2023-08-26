AEW star Andrade El Idolo pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

AEW star Andrade El Idolo took to social media to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt, who passed away due to a heart attack on August 24, 2023.

The tragic news sent the professional wrestling fraternity into a state of mourning, with both wrestlers and fans paying their final respects to Wyatt. The former Universal Champion took the innovation and creativity of professional wrestling to an entirely different level. During his time in WWE, Wyatt reinvented his character multiple times, and each incarnation was well-received by both fans and critics alike.

Andrade paid his condolences to the family of Wyatt on social media and shared a clip of his in-ring confrontation with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW.

On the October 12, 2020, edition of Monday Night RAW, Andrade faced his former tag team partner Angel Garza. After the match, which was won by Garza, Andrade, and Zelina Vega were in the ring and the lights went out. When the lights (now Red) came back on, Alexa Bliss and The Fiend showed up in the ring and delivered Sister Abigail to Zelina Vega and Andrade.

Andrade posted the clip on October 12, 2020, RAW on Instagram and wrote that he could not believe the death of Bray Wyatt.

#braywyatt rest in peace!!! My condolences to all his family and friends 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I CAN NOT BELIEVE IT!! #rip

Coincidentally, this ended up being Andrade's final WWE appearance, as he was not seen on the company's programming after this. He was released by the promotion on March 21, 2021, and debuted in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in June of the same year.

John Cena pays an emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt

The leader of the Cenation posted an emotional message on Twitter using Wyatt's real name, Windham Rotunda.

"Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP," tweeted John Cena.

Expand Tweet

John Cena recently faced Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Fun House match, which ended up being one of the best cinematic matches produced during the pandemic. Wyatt won the match while Cena's motionless body disappeared from the ring at the end.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?