AEW star Andrade El Idolo reacts to his wife Charlotte Flair's surprising return to WWE SmackDown

On the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022, the wrestling world was shocked to see the return of Charlotte Flair. AEW star and her husband, Andrade El Idolo, expectedly reacted to it as well.

The Queen was last seen on WWE Television at WrestleMania Backlash this year when she lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey in an 'I Quit' match. After being away from in-ring action for nearly eight months, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion made a shocking return to confront Ronda Rousey tonight.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet defended the SmackDown Women's Title against Raquel Rodriguez. After a tough fight, Rousey retained her title via submission.

After the match, Shayna Baszler and the champion added insult to Raquel's injury. Following that, Rousey looked to address the crowd, but that was abruptly interrupted by the returning Charlotte Flair.

Seeing his wife back in WWE, Andrade El Idolo shared a five-word message.

"The Queen of the Queens @MsCharlotteWWE #CharlotteFlair," he tweeted.

The Queen confronted Rousey and challenged her to a title match right away. Having defeated Flair previously, the champion felt confident that she could do it again and accepted the challenge.

The match was made official, and in a matter of moments, Charlotte Flair defeated Rousey via a roll-up and walked out of the arena as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Flair began 2022 as the champion and has ended the year holding the same title. It will be interesting to see how her storyline unfolds next year.

What was your reaction to The Queen's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes