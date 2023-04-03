AEW star Andrade El Idolo reacts to WWE Hall of Famer's in-ring debut at WrestleMania 39

Absent AEW star Andrade El Idolo reacted to a WWE Hall of Famer making his official in-ring debut at WrestleMania 39. The star in question is multi-platinum recording artist Snoop Dogg.

Snoop-Dogg, along with The Miz, hosted both nights of WrestleMania 39. Tonight, during the show, the WWE Hall of Famer announced that the A-lister will be wrestling tonight and asked for his opponent to come out.

The opponent was the returning Shane McMahon. Moments after the match began, McMahon, unfortunately, tore his quad and was unable to continue the match. Thus, an impromptu decision was made for Snoop Dogg to replace the injured star. The Hip-hop artist punched the Miz and then hit the People's Elbow to pin the Glam Slam Champion for the win.

Andrade El Idolo appreciated Snoop's performance and mentioned that the People's Elbow was great.

"this was great @SnoopDogg you love the business!!!" Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

During the post-show press conference, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H opened up about Shane's injury. He revealed that it was Snoop Dogg who called an audible to finish the match himself. The King of Kings also mentioned that he respects the Hall of Famer even more now.

