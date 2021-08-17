Andrade El Idolo says he isn't finished with top AEW Champion

Andrade El Idolo recently stated that his feud with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is far from over.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Andrade discussed numerous topics, notably his recent outing with The Best Bout Machine. The Mexican star stated that he now realizes why Kenny Omega is acknowledged as one of the best wrestlers in the world. Andrade added that his match with The Cleaner was a preview of what both men can do next time they face each other.

“I am not done with Kenny Omega, and I look forward to facing him again," said Andrade. "I was able to witness firsthand why he is considered one of the best, and I held my own. I felt I showed him my desire and skill and a taste of what we can do in the future."

AEW's Andrade El Idolo then spoke about the moment he shared the ring with WWE legend Ric Flair. The AEW star stated that he never dreamt of being in the same ring as The Nature Boy and delivering his iconic submission maneuver.

“I grew up a poor luchador from Northern Mexico," Andrade continued. "Now I am exchanging chops with a legend. That whole time, I could feel his energy. And seeing all his passion for this business, how much he means to this business, and watching all the stars at the show want to take a picture with him, it was amazing."

Andrade El Idolo may have come up short at TripleMania XXIX, but he captured some of the most memorable moments of his wrestling career.

He will now be gearing up for his second match in AEW when he faces PAC at All Out next month.

AEW star Andrade reveals when Charlotte Flair asked WWE to attend TripleMania with him

Both wrestlers are dating in real life!

AEW star Andrade El Idolo went on to reveal that Charlotte Flair reached out to WWE over two months ago to ask about appearing at TripleMania XXIX.

Charlotte was present backstage during Andrade's match with Kenny Omega in order to support her fiancé. As a result, she was absent from WWE's live event in Charlotte, North Carolina this past weekend.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo had the biggest moment of his career in his bout with Omega? Sound off in the comments section below.

