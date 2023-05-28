AEW star Andrade El Idolo sends a heartfelt message to his wife Charlotte Flair on their anniversary

Andrade El Idolo of AEW and Charlotte Flair of WWE are one of those great power couples currently in the wrestling industry. The pair met and got closer to each other when they both worked for the Stamford-based company. The former United States Champion recently posted a tweet directed to Charlotte on their wedding anniversary.

The two started dating in February 2019, got engaged a year later, and in 2022 finally got married. Andrade isn't currently with WWE anymore after he requested his release and was granted in March 2021. Although they are in rival companies, the couple never fails to show one another how much they love each other.

The AEW superstar took to Twitter to post an anniversary message for The Queen. He talked about how they've gone through one year together and that there is definitely more to come and how they'll overcome whatever life throws at them.

See Andrade's tweet below.

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo

Sigamos superando juntos lo que la vida nos ponga por delante!!! TE AMO MAMI Happy anniversary mi amor!! @MsCharlotteWWE Good days and Bad days!!! We made it for one and more years together!!!Sigamos superando juntos lo que la vida nos ponga por delante!!! TE AMO MAMI Happy anniversary mi amor!! @MsCharlotteWWE Good days and Bad days!!! We made it for one and more years together!!! Sigamos superando juntos lo que la vida nos ponga por delante!!! TE AMO MAMI 😘 https://t.co/LncLqgDRb6

A happy anniversary to the couple, and hopefully they'll create many more memorable moments in the ring and away from the ring.

AEW star Andrade El Idolo will not make an appearance at Forbidden Door

AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo will be making his return during the debut episode of AEW Collision on June 17th. Although this is set before Forbidden Door, it seems that he will miss this for another reason.

The rivalry between CMLL and AAA may continue to affect Andrade's appearance in any show featuring NJPW. Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, explains the reason why Andrade will be at Collision, but not at Forbidden Door.

“It looks like Andrade will be ready for the Collision debut since he booked himself in a match on 6/15 in Mexico. It’s an independent date, not with AAA or CMLL. His situation is interesting because last year New Japan wouldn’t let him on Forbidden Door because CMLL said he was an AAA wrestler, even though Kenny Omega actually is the former AAA world champion and he is headlining TripleMania in a title match weeks after Forbidden Door but he’s fine not only to work Forbidden Door but for New Japan in Japan." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: There is a list of AEW talent which would include Bandido, Vikingo, Rush, Komander, Penta, Fenix, Andrade, Dralistico and probably others who aren’t expected to be allowed on Forbidden Door PPV due to New Japan’s strong ties with CMLL. WON: There is a list of AEW talent which would include Bandido, Vikingo, Rush, Komander, Penta, Fenix, Andrade, Dralistico and probably others who aren’t expected to be allowed on Forbidden Door PPV due to New Japan’s strong ties with CMLL. https://t.co/kLQtomCWwJ

Fans have to hope that along the road AAA and CMLL clear up their feud, as a lot of the AEW stars who cannot appear on Forbidden Door would put up banger matches. But first, fans should anticipate El Idolo's return at Collision.

Who would you want Andrade to face in his return? Let us know in the comments section below.

