At the time of writing, we are just a few weeks away from the second annual cross-promotional Forbidden Door event between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. But it seems like a former WWE United States Champion might have already been ruled out of the event.

The star in question is Andrade El Idolo, who is set to make his long-awaited return to AEW when Collision debuts on June 17th. Andrade was suspended due to a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara but was prevented from returning to action due to a shoulder injury.

With Collision's debut coming just eight days before Forbidden Door, perhaps there could be plans for Andrade El Idolo on June 25th. However, according to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Andrade will most likely not appear on the show, despite his history with NJPW.

“It looks like Andrade will be ready for the Collision debut since he booked himself in a match on 6/15 in Mexico. It’s an independent date, not with AAA or CMLL. His situation is interesting because last year New Japan wouldn’t let him on Forbidden Door because CMLL said he was an AAA wrestler, even though Kenny Omega actually is the former AAA world champion and he is headlining TripleMania in a title match weeks after Forbidden Door but he’s fine not only to work Forbidden Door but for New Japan in Japan." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo "I like everyone involved even if they don't work with each other, they are all cool with me." - Tony Khan on the politics between AAA/CMLL impacting Forbidden Door.



It's not just Andrade El Idolo who might miss Forbidden Door due to his ties with AAA, as current ROH Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers, as well as many other AEW stars, will miss the show due to CMLL and AAA's rivalry.

“Lots of AEW guys have worked for AAA and been champions there like FTR and Sammy Guevara. But there is a list of AEW talent which I believe would include Bandido, Vikingo, Rush, Komander, Penta, Fenix, Andrade, Dralistico and probably others who aren’t expected to be allowed on Forbidden Door due to New Japan’s strong ties with CMLL. The rules are different if you are Mexican.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Andrade El Idolo has performed for NJPW in the past when he was known as La Sombra, he even defeated current WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

Andrade El Idolo was meant to have a dream match at last year's AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event

The rivalry between CMLL and AAA isn't just going to play a part in who appears on this year's Forbidden Door event, as it also played a part in AEW and NJPW fans being robbed of a first-time-ever dream match featuring Andrade El Idolo.

When the initial plans for the first Forbidden Door event were put together, the idea was to have Andrade El Idolo face the then-IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay.

Due to his ties with AAA, Andrade was removed from the plans and replaced with Orange Cassidy. Andrade even talked about his frustration about not facing Ospreay in an interview in June 2022, stating that many performers who have previously worked for AAA all appeared on last year's Forbidden Door show.

These stars include The Young Bucks, who were former AAA Tag Team Champions, and FTR, who were actually the AAA Tag Team Champions when they won the IWGP Tag Team Championships at last year's show.

