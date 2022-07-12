"I can't be bothered with it" - Will Ospreay sheds light on complications regarding canceled match with former WWE Superstar

Current IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay has said that he can't be bothered with the politics of wrestling anymore.

One of the original plans for AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door was for Ospreay to defend his United States Championship against Andrade El Idolo in a first-time dream match.

However, Andrade's association with AAA and NJPW's working relationship with the promotion's main rival CMLL prevented the bout from happening on June 26. Meanwhile, The Commonwealth Kingpin wasn't pleased with the politics that seemingly led to the cancelation of the contest.

During his appearance at "Wrestle Inn," Ospreay expressed his displeasure at the conflict and even put himself forward as a voluntary peacemaker.

“If I can just talk with the boss from AAA and CMLL –we just all get in the room together, alright? We’ll have a couple tequilas, we’ll enjoy ourselves, you know what I mean? We can sort all this s*** out, just have a sit-down. Let’s just talk; there doesn’t need to be any of this politics anymore. There’s no reason why there should be politics in pro wrestling anymore. I can’t be bothered with it.”

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Andrade said earlier tonight that he was supposed to go to Japan to set up the match, but those plans were stopped because of CMLL.



Ospreay vs Cassidy is gonna be a banger, but man, we been robbed! The original plan was for Andrade to face Will Ospreay at #ForbiddenDoor Andrade said earlier tonight that he was supposed to go to Japan to set up the match, but those plans were stopped because of CMLL.Ospreay vs Cassidy is gonna be a banger, but man, we been robbed! #AEW The original plan was for Andrade to face Will Ospreay at #ForbiddenDoor.Andrade said earlier tonight that he was supposed to go to Japan to set up the match, but those plans were stopped because of CMLL.Ospreay vs Cassidy is gonna be a banger, but man, we been robbed! #AEW https://t.co/D5id0XEwNw

It's a shame that Ospreay didn't get to wrestle Andrade, as the former admitted that he has been following El Idolo's career for a long time.

“I didn’t know that was even a thing, and once again, I’d love to. I’d love to bang with him. It’d be a phenomenal match. I’ve watched all his stuff, even from when he was in NXT.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Will Ospreay's opponent proved to be a tough test at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

On paper, there aren't many similarities between Andrade El Idolo and the man who replaced him at Forbidden Door, Orange Cassidy. However, both stars are known for being credible workers inside the squared circle.

Cassidy challenged Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship on June 26. The high-octane match was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager Via Observer: Backstage people were going crazy with the quality of Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy.



Wouldn't be surprised at all if this gets a full 5 from Dave. Via Observer: Backstage people were going crazy with the quality of Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy.Wouldn't be surprised at all if this gets a full 5 from Dave. https://t.co/VFXNb8wpBz

After a valiant effort from the AEW star, Will Ospreay won the match and retained his championship. It will be interesting to see if The Commonwealth Kingpin and Andrade ever lock horns in the future.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far