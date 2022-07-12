"I can't be bothered with it" - Will Ospreay sheds light on complications regarding canceled match with former WWE Superstar

Current IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay has said that he can't be bothered with the politics of wrestling anymore.
One of the original plans for AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door was for Ospreay to defend his United States Championship against Andrade El Idolo in a first-time dream match.
However, Andrade's association with AAA and NJPW's working relationship with the promotion's main rival CMLL prevented the bout from happening on June 26. Meanwhile, The Commonwealth Kingpin wasn't pleased with the politics that seemingly led to the cancelation of the contest.
During his appearance at "Wrestle Inn," Ospreay expressed his displeasure at the conflict and even put himself forward as a voluntary peacemaker.
“If I can just talk with the boss from AAA and CMLL –we just all get in the room together, alright? We’ll have a couple tequilas, we’ll enjoy ourselves, you know what I mean? We can sort all this s*** out, just have a sit-down. Let’s just talk; there doesn’t need to be any of this politics anymore. There’s no reason why there should be politics in pro wrestling anymore. I can’t be bothered with it.”
It's a shame that Ospreay didn't get to wrestle Andrade, as the former admitted that he has been following El Idolo's career for a long time.
“I didn’t know that was even a thing, and once again, I’d love to. I’d love to bang with him. It’d be a phenomenal match. I’ve watched all his stuff, even from when he was in NXT.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)
Will Ospreay's opponent proved to be a tough test at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door
On paper, there aren't many similarities between Andrade El Idolo and the man who replaced him at Forbidden Door, Orange Cassidy. However, both stars are known for being credible workers inside the squared circle.
Cassidy challenged Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship on June 26. The high-octane match was well-received by fans and critics alike.
After a valiant effort from the AEW star, Will Ospreay won the match and retained his championship. It will be interesting to see if The Commonwealth Kingpin and Andrade ever lock horns in the future.
