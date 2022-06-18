"I don’t understand the reasoning" - Former WWE United States Champion discloses scrapped plans to face Will Ospreay

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW talent Andrade El Idolo recently revealed that there were plans for him to face NJPW top star Will Ospreay.

Although the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will feature some of the best stars from both promotions, certain members of the roster apparently could not work with New Japan wrestlers.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade spoke about previous plans involving him facing off against one of NJPW's best, Will Ospreay.

"My bother is not with AEW, because they had an idea for me to face Will Ospreay. He’s a magnificent wrestler, but that was the original pitch for the (IWPG) US Championship. The idea was also to go to Japan for a week or two and come back to be on this event [Forbidden Door]. A week passed and I was informed that I could not work the show because the Mexican wrestlers that work with AAA could not work with NJPW." (H/T: Fightful)

Andrade was also confused about why he would be absent from Forbidden Door:

"It was weird to me because many wrestlers from many nationalities work with NJ and AAA, like Kenny [Omega] and Young Bucks, so it was odd. I don’t understand the reasoning either, but it really bothers me as I was excited, but the Mexican people that work with AAA could not work with New Japan."

In light of these revelations, it seems fans will have to make do without Andrade El Idolo at Forbidden Door.

Andrade recently married a top WWE star

Although the Mexican wrestler will miss the upcoming pay-per-view, he has enough reason to be happy right now.

Last month, Andrade El Idolo married his fiancée, Charlotte Flair. Major WWE stars like Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor also attended the ceremony.

sindi!⛈ @sashasprescott aww congrats to charlotte and andrade on getting married! aww congrats to charlotte and andrade on getting married! ❤️ https://t.co/uoq8Rgoryw

As of now, Andrade is under contract with AEW and is the head of the Andrade Family Office (AFO). It remains to be seen how the Mexican star's storyline will unfold in the coming weeks.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far