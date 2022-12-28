AEW star Andrade El Idolo sends a heartwarming message on current WWE SmackDown Superstar's birthday

AEW star Andrade El Idolo might be away from television screens at the time of writing, but that doesn't mean he is inactive on social media, as he recently sent a wholesome birthday message to a WWE Smackdown Superstar.

The superstar in question is none other than Zelina Vega, who managed Andrade during their time in NXT and on WWE's main roster. With Vega's guidance, Andrade managed to win the WWE United States Championship, the NXT Championship, and the NXT Match of the Year award in 2018.

Given their extensive history, it's no surprise that Andrade sent his good wishes to his former valet on social media. Here's what he had to say:

"Happy birthday hermana!! #Muneca @ZelinaVegaWWE enjoy." tweeted @AndradeElIdolo

El Idolo even had a brief connection with Vega in AEW as he teamed up with her husband, Malakai Black, for a short period of time in 2021, including against Cody Rhodes and PAC at that year's Full Gear pay-per-view.

Andrade El Idolo has been gone from AEW for nearly three months

The amount of backstage drama in AEW that came to light in 2022 was unlike anything any other company has ever seen before. Whether it was Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa not getting along, Eddie Kingston fighting Sammy Guevara, or the infamous "Brawl Out" incident, everyone in AEW was at each other's throats.

This trend continued in October 2022, when Andrade El Idolo got into a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara backstage before the "3rd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Reports are now confirming Andrade El Idolo has been suspended by AEW. This is stimming from his backstage assault on Sammy Guevera months ago.



I wonder how long he'll be gone. Reports are now confirming Andrade El Idolo has been suspended by AEW. This is stimming from his backstage assault on Sammy Guevera months ago. I wonder how long he'll be gone. https://t.co/jF1Q9fhyd5

Due to his involvement in the altercation, Andrade was sent home from the show as he was seen to be the aggressor in the situation and was later suspended for his actions.

Given that the former NXT Champion is rehabbing an injury, it is unclear when he will be back near the ring. But rest assured, when he makes his return, he will have the wrestling world talking.

