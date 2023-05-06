AEW star Andrade El Idolo sends a message to SmackDown Superstar ahead of WWE Backlash

Andrade El Idolo shared a special message for the popular WWE SmackDown Superstar ahead of her title match at the Backlash premium live event. The star in question is none other than Zelina Vega.

The former Queen's Crown winner is set to challenge The Eradicator Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming WWE Backlash premium live event. The show is set to take place tomorrow night (May 6) in Puerto Rico, which happens to be Vega's hometown. This will be her first time competing in her home country under the Stamford-based promotion.

Tonight on the blue brand, Vega kicked off the show with her Latino World Order members. The Puerto Rican crowd gave her and her faction a warm welcome. The opening segment also led to a main event match between LWO's Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega and Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Following the segment, the 32-year-old star got some words of motivation from her former associate Andrade El Idolo via Twitter. She used to manage the AEW star during his time in NXT and for a short while on the main roster.

"@ZelinaVegaWWE Muñeca congratulations!! Te lo mereces!!!!" Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

"@ZelinaVegaWWE Doll congratulations!! You deserve it!!!!" Translated tweet.

Andrade El Idolo wants to form a tag team with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Earlier this year, it was announced that Rey Mysterio would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. After the news broke out, the AEW star took to Twitter to appreciate the Master of the 619.

El Idolo did not just congratulate his former rival but also mentioned that he would love to form a tag team with him.

"I would love to learn a lot from you as a rival. But now I would like to learn from you as a TAG TEAM. #619 @reymysterio" wrote Andrade

It is to be noted that both stars had wrestled in one-on-one competition on multiple occasions when they worked together in the Stamford-based promotion.

