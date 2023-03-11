WWE announces first inductee into the 2023 Hall of Fame on SmackDown

Legendary luchador Rey Mysterio was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 on the latest episode of SmackDown.

He joined WWE in 2002 and debuted on SmackDown. Among many other feats, Mysterio defeated Kurt Angle to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXII in 2006. The legendary luchador has spent over two decades in WWE.

He also had a second World Heavyweight Championship reign after defeating Jack Swagger, Big Show, and CM Punk at the 2010 Fatal Four Way event.

The RAW brand selected Mysterio in the 2011 WWE Draft. The legendary luchador won a tournament for the vacant WWE Title to win his first WWE Championship, but he was defeated by John Cena later that night. He left the company in 2015 but returned in 2018.

The legendary star is currently in a heated feud with his son Dominik Mysterio since turning his back on his father. For several months, Rey has been disturbed by Dom joining the Judgment Day faction.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio came out and expressed his gratitude for getting inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame. But he was interrupted and disrespected by Dom and the rest of The Judgment Day.

It remains to be seen whether he will go up against Dominik at WrestleMania 39 following his Hall of Fame induction.

Do you think Mysterio will retire after WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes