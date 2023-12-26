AEW star Andrade El Idolo shares a three-word message after return to major promotion

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has been a busy man over the past few weeks, and following a recent match, he has sent a message to his fans.

The former NXT Champion recently returned to Mexican promotion, CMLL, for the first time since 2015. CMLL was the company where Andrade made his name as La Sombra before he signed with WWE.

As is tradition in Mexico, several wrestling shows took place on Christmas day, and CMLL, too, hosted multiple events. Andrade El Idolo was a part of the show in Puebla.

The AEW star teamed up with Stuka Jr. and Gran Guerrero for an all-star trios match as they took on Mistico, Euforia, and Stigma. Following the bout, Andrade took to Twitter to thank the fans in Puebla.

"Gracias Puebla PUEBLA!! @CMLL_OFICIAL," tweeted @AndradeElIdolo.

You can view his tweet below:

Andrade El Idolo was recently eliminated from the AEW Continental Classic

The inaugural Continental Classic tournament has been filled with excitement and great in-ring action. The Gold League ended in a three-way tie between Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, and Jay White, but the Blue League was just as dramatic.

Going into the final round of the Blue League, Andrade El Idolo was on course to qualify for the league finals and compete in a potential rubber match with the 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson. All Andrade had to do was beat Eddie Kingston.

In fact, Andrade only needed to run out the clock, and he would have qualified for the league finals. However, knowing his life's work was on the line, Eddie Kingston picked up the victory. The Mad King advanced to the league finals thanks to his head-to-head record.

