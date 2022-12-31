AEW star Andrade El Idolo shares a two-word reaction to Charlotte Flair's massive title win on WWE SmackDown return

AEW star Andrade El Idolo congratulated his wife Charlotte Flair on becoming the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ronda Rousey took on Raquel Rodriguez for the blue brand's women's title on the latest episode of SmackDown. The former UFC star tapped out her opponent with an armbar to secure the win.

She cut a promo after the match and Charlotte Flair walked out. The Queen made her first appearance with a new entrance theme since taking time off after losing an I Quit match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

Charlotte Flair made short work of the champion by delivering a big boot. She quickly countered Rousey's armbar into a roll-up to become a record-breaking 14-time women's champion.

Her husband Andrade El Idolo, who is nursing an injury himself, had a two-word congratulatory message for his wife.

"Felicidades wife @MsCharlotteWWE" - Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Andrade's last match for AEW came at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view in the Casino Ladder match. MJF went on to defeat Andrade El Idolo, Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Rush and Wheeler Yuta.

Prior to that, Andrade was part of the Trios Championship tournament wherein he teamed up with Rush and Dragon Lee to take on the Elite in the first round. The Elite emerged victorious.

