Create

AEW star Andrade El Idolo shares a two-word reaction to Charlotte Flair's massive title win on WWE SmackDown return

By Uday Maggon
Modified Dec 31, 2022 08:10 AM IST
Andrade congratulated Charlotte Flair
Andrade is Charlotte Flair's husband

AEW star Andrade El Idolo congratulated his wife Charlotte Flair on becoming the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ronda Rousey took on Raquel Rodriguez for the blue brand's women's title on the latest episode of SmackDown. The former UFC star tapped out her opponent with an armbar to secure the win.

She cut a promo after the match and Charlotte Flair walked out. The Queen made her first appearance with a new entrance theme since taking time off after losing an I Quit match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

Charlotte Flair made short work of the champion by delivering a big boot. She quickly countered Rousey's armbar into a roll-up to become a record-breaking 14-time women's champion.

14 TIME!! We are witnessing history! #SmackDown #WWE @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/4Cv4yMLJgR

Her husband Andrade El Idolo, who is nursing an injury himself, had a two-word congratulatory message for his wife.

"Felicidades wife @MsCharlotteWWE" - Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Felicidades wife @MsCharlotteWWE

Andrade's last match for AEW came at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view in the Casino Ladder match. MJF went on to defeat Andrade El Idolo, Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Rush and Wheeler Yuta.

Prior to that, Andrade was part of the Trios Championship tournament wherein he teamed up with Rush and Dragon Lee to take on the Elite in the first round. The Elite emerged victorious.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...