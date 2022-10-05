Photo: AEW star Andrade El Idolo spotted with Charlotte Flair, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer and NHL legend ahead of his career on the line match

AEW star Andrade El Idolo doesn't seem to be feeling the pressure of his huge match coming up on Rampage, as he has been seen out and about with his wife Charlotte Flair, a WWE legend and an NHL legend.

El Idolo will put his AEW career on the line this Friday on Rampage when he takes on Preston "10" Vance of The Dark Order. While Andrade would have to leave the promotion if he loses, if Vance loses the match, he will be unmasked live on TV.

Is Andrade El Idolo in the gym or the ring preparing for the match? No, he isn't. Instead, he's been spotted out with his wife Charlotte Flair, her father Ric Flair, and NHL legend Tie Domi.

"Family," tweeted @RicFlairNatrBoy.

El Idolo hasn't been a member of the Flair family for long, yet he has already been a part of some historic moments alongside the Nature Boy, including being Ric's tag team partner in his final wrestling match that took place in July 2022.

Andrade El Idolo has had a very public rivalry with AEW star Sammy Guevara

When the news broke that Andrade El Idolo's career would be on the line this Friday on Rampage, some speculated that the former WWE superstar would be leaving the company due to the cryptic messages he's been posting on Twitter.

One person who would be very happy to see him go would be Sammy Guevara, who has hit back at Andrade for comments the Mexican star made in an interview with Mas Luchas regarding Guevara complaining about El Idolo working stiff.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “There's just so much drama that goes on in wrestling, it's really exhausting, It's tiring.



Seems like every couple of weeks is something I'm minding my own business, on vacation, and then, you know, people want to start drama with me.”



- Sammy Guevara

(via Sammy’s Vlog) “There's just so much drama that goes on in wrestling, it's really exhausting, It's tiring. Seems like every couple of weeks is something I'm minding my own business, on vacation, and then, you know, people want to start drama with me.”- Sammy Guevara(via Sammy’s Vlog) https://t.co/zuJ3kcr34q

What started as some passing comments has turned into a full-blown Twitter war, with Andrade stating that Sammy is scared, to which Guevara claimed that the former WWE superstar wouldn't have a career if it wasn't for his father-in-law, Ric Flair.

Sammy Guevara will be in action this Wednesday on Dynamite, with Andrade's match taking place two days later on Rampage, so the two men might not cross paths. But if they do, there could be more suspensions on the horizon.

