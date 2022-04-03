AEW star sends a message to Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey after WrestleMania 38

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has taken to Twitter to appreciate the match between his beau Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship on night one of WrestleMania.

Rousey earned her shot at a women's championship match by winning this year's Royal Rumble, and she picked Charlotte Flair. The two had an excellent encounter at the grandest stage of them all.

After an action-packed contest, Rousey made Flair tap out but there was no referee to see it as he was knocked out earlier. When the official came to his senses, Charlotte hit Ronda with a big boot and picked up a pinfall victory, retaining her SmackDown Women's championship.

Andrade was a fan of the match as he took to Twitter to praise his fiance, Charlotte, and Ronda for their performances.

"Great match Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair."

Andrade El Idolo picked up a big win on AEW Dynamite

Andrade El Idolo was in action in the main event of this week's edition of AEW Dynamite as he took on former TNT champion Darby Allin.

The match was very hard-hitting, with both men fighting all over the ringside. Darby had Andrade locked in an armbar but abandoned it to aid Sting as the Andrade Family Office attacked him.

Andrade took advantage of all the distractions and beat Darby Allin with the El Idolo DDT. After the bout, the Andrade Family Office started to assault Allin and Sting, but Jeff and Matt Hardy came out to make the save, taking out Private Party's Marq Quen with a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb combination.

It was also announced that The Hardys will take on The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables match to close out the upcoming AEW Dynamite.

The rivalry between The Hardys and the AFO seems to be reaching its final chapters. Can Butcher and Blade beat the Hardys in one of their favorite stipulations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

