AEW star announced as replacement after Eddie Kingston gets removed from upcoming show

Top AEW star Eddie Kingston has been pulled from the Absolute Intense Wrestling event taking place tonight, according to the announcement made by the promotion. The reason for pulling him was not announced. However, the company did announce a replacement for Kingston.

The star replacing Kingston is none other than Lance Archer, who is also a top star in AEW and is managed by WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

The following announcement was made by the company about Eddie Kingston:

"Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, Eddie Kingston will no longer be appearing tomorrow night, Lance Archer will now take his place and will be in non-tournament action. 9/16 AIW – JT Lightning Invitational Tournament Night 2."

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell says IMPACT Wrestling wasted AEW star Eddie Kingston's run

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently expressed his opinions about IMPACT Wrestling's utilization of current AEW star Eddie Kingston, during his run with the company.

Kingston has worked in various independent promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, from 2016 to 2017. During that time, Dutch Mantell was the head of creative at IMPACT Wrestling.

On his "Storytime with Dutch Mantell" podcast, the veteran was asked about Eddie Kingston's IMPACT run.

"Eddie Kingston, I heard him do this interview, and I went, 'Why in the hell aren't we using this kid better?' This guy, he could go, he could talk, and he could talk in a way that made you damn believe him because he didn't talk at you, he talked to you. So that is why I said, I mentioned it to some people," Mantell said.

He also stated that not utilizing Kingston's potential in the ring was a missed opportunity.

"But this guy's such a good talker. I mean, we're wasting this guy, we're wasting him in the ring. Actually, he could get in the ring, but Eddie could go in the ring too, but he had a different style," Mantell added.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here