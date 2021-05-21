AEW star Anthony Ogogo responds to shot taken by Colten Gunn

Anthony Ogogo has started moving towards the bigger picture in AEW. During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Ogogo destroyed Austin Gunn in a one-on-one match.

On top of that, he delivered multiple punches to Austin Gunn during the match, making his opponent bleed out of his mouth. It was later revealed that Austin Gunn sustained injuries during the match and will be out of action for the next 8-10 weeks.

#AEWDynamite injury update@theaustingunn as a result of injuries sustained in his match up tonight with #TheGuvnor @AnthonyOgogo on #AEWDynamite, will be out of action for the next 8-10 weeks. pic.twitter.com/I5poVhyL4V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2021

Following their match, Austin Gunn's brother Colten Gunn took a shot at AEW star Anthony Ogogo. He tweeted out that Ogogo had crossed the line by putting his hands on his family.

Ogogo first hit a cheap shot on his father Billy Gunn and had now put Austin on the shelf for a few months. He sent a warning to Ogogo that he will be coming after him to seek revenge.

You can check out his tweet here.

The Olympian Bronze medal winner has now responded to the tweet. He tweeted out that Colten Gunn had a big mouth and the only thing strong about him is his jawline. Ogogo mocked Colten Gunn's physique with a skinny version of the American series character 'Johnny Bravo'.

"Tough guy talk."

"Colten the only thing strong about you is your jaw line. You look like a skinny Johnny Bravo. Have you seen that movie John Tucker Must Die? Well you’re ‘the other Tucker’, & if you want some, that’s cool, but after, all you’ll be is a broken motherf*****", wrote Anthony Ogogo

Tough guy talk 🤣.

Colten the only thing strong about you is your jaw line. You look like a skinny Johnny Bravo.



Have you seen that movie John Tucker Must Die? Well you’re ‘the other Tucker’, & if you want some, that’s cool, but after, all you’ll be is a broken motherf***** 😘🇬🇧 https://t.co/aACRugw4GU — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) May 20, 2021

Anthony Ogogo will face Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing?

9 operations and two injections on my eyes. 78% blind in my left eye. They said I’d never fight again.

Don’t ever doubt me.

Two weeks 🙌🏽.#DoubleOrNothing #TheGuvnor 👊🏽#TheGreatBriton 🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/UKmEcxcryH — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) May 16, 2021

Anthony Ogogo will have the match of his life at Double or Nothing when he faces 'The American Dream' Cody Rhodes on May 30th.

This will be Anthony Ogogo's third match in AEW. Due to the blindness in his eyes, AEW has kept him away from the ring. He recently revealed that he had nine operations and two injections on his eyes and his left eye is 78% blind. But his determination has what kept him going.

Anthony Ogogo will be facing the most technically sound wrestler in the business. The match has all the potential to steal the show at Double or Nothing. With one more episode of AEW Dynamite left until Double or Nothing, it remains to be seen who will gain the upper hand ahead of their mega match.