Top AEW star discloses how he hilariously requested Tony Khan to make him the "GM" of the New York Knicks

AEW's Eddie Kingston recently revealed how he asked Tony Khan to buy the New York Knicks basketball team during their first-ever meeting.

Eddie Kingston made his AEW debut in 2020 when the star answered then-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes' open challenge. Kingston's signing was announced the following week, and he joined forces with the Lucha Brothers. Since then, he has had a handful of title opportunities and famously feuded with CM Punk.

During his appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show's Mack Mania podcast, Eddie Kingston detailed his hilarious story.

“Man when I first met Tony Khan and had a meeting with him and then we talked a little bit after I asked him. I said, ‘You ain’t gonna buy the Knicks, man?’ He just looked at me like, ‘No!’ I said, ‘You sure? You can buy the Knicks and then make me the GM right? No?’” Kingston detailed. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

While it would be interesting to see Eddie Kingston as the GM of the NY Knicks, the star still has a lot to offer to the wrestling industry.

Eddie Kingston recently slammed critics for body-shaming him and fellow AEW star Adam Cole

During the same MackMania podcast, Kingston slammed critics who openly criticized the physiques of himself and Adam Cole.

"If you don’t like it, don’t watch. If you wanna rip on someone or knock on somebody, okay man, I feel bad for you. That’s all it is and I hope you never have somebody rip on you like that. When it comes to Adam Cole, none of y’all are as athletic as him, for those people that are saying that. My man’s living the good life," Kingston said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

While Kingston didn't mention any names during his rant, Booker T recently commented about Adam Cole's body. This could mean that the WWE legend is possibly the one who angered The Mad King. Regardless, Booker recently clarified his comments and noted that he wasn't taking any shots at the AEW star.

