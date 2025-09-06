  • home icon
  AEW star Athena (fka Ember Moon) sends a message after reaching huge milestone

AEW star Athena (fka Ember Moon) sends a message after reaching huge milestone

By N.S Walia
Published Sep 06, 2025 01:37 GMT
Athena is a top star of AEW
Athena is a top star of AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor (Image via Athena's X)

Athena has slowly become one of the rising stars of AEW in recent weeks. Moreover, she recently accomplished a remarkable accolade and took time to reflect on it by sending out a message.

The Fallen Angel had been a cornerstone for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, since making her debut in 2022. It was also nearly three years ago that she dethroned Mercedes Martinez at the Final Battle pay-per-view to win the ROH Women's World Championship.

Since then, she has proven her worth as a fighting champion and defeated major stars like Thunder Rosa, her own protege Billie Starkz, and Hikaru Shida. Most recently, the former WWE superstar successfully defended her title against popular AEW star Mina Shirakawa at the 2025 Death before Dishonor event.

In doing so, Athena surpassed an impressive 1,000 days as the reigning and defending ROH Women's World Champion. Following that, she took to her X to say that it was the greatest day in the history of the Ring of Honor to celebrate the historic milestone.

"Day 1000 is the greatest day in Ring of Honor history! #Athena1000 #ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #MinionOverlord #AmericanJoshi"
Former WWE champion hints at coming after Athena's title

Before Athena accomplished the feat of being champion for 1,000 days, a former WWE champion seemingly set her sights on her title. The aforementioned star, who is the reigning AEW TBS champion, is Mercedes Mone. The CEO has been on a quest to collect championships across the world. In doing so, she has become '9 belts Mone', holding nine championships at the same time.

However, Mone made it clear that she wanted to break Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten concurrent titles. This led to the former WWE star teasing coming after The War Goddess's championship with a cryptic comment on social media.

The duo had collided on AEW Dynamite a few months ago, so it will be interesting to see if it will happen again, this time with even higher stakes involved.

Edited by N.S Walia
