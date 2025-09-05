  • home icon
  Congratulations to AEW star Athena

Congratulations to AEW star Athena

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 05, 2025 05:14 GMT
ROH Women
ROH Women's World Champion Athena [Image Credits : Athena's X profile]

Former WWE Superstar Athena signed with AEW in 2022. The Fallen Goddess has secured an incredibly impressive record in a different Tony Khan-owned promotion.

Athena won the ROH Women's World Championship nearly three years ago at ROH Final Battle 2022 by defeating Mercedes Martinez. The former Ember Moon has had a death grip on the belt since then, mounting numerous successful defenses against stars like Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, Queen Aminata, Thunder Rosa, and even her own protege, Billie Starkz.

None of Athena's challengers so far have been able to unseat her as the "Forever" Women's Champion of Ring of Honor. Now, around a week after retaining the title against Mina Shirakawa at ROH Death Before Dishonor, The Minion Overlord has finally achieved the incredible record of holding the ROH Women's World Championship for a thousand days.

Athena defended her belt this past July on Collision against Alex Windsor. Unfortunately, she was unable to become a double champion at Forbidden Door 2025, where she was defeated by Toni Storm in their AEW Women's World title match.

Athena wants to defend her belt against a top AEW champion

During the press call after last month's Death Before Dishonor, Athena declared that she was willing to put her ROH Women's World Title on the line against Mercedes Mone. The two women had locked horns earlier this year during AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament - a bout that saw The CEO pick up the win over The American Joshi.

"Nine Belts" Mone, who has made it clear she wants to add another title to her collection to break Ultimo Dragon's legendary record, seemed eager for a rematch against Athena, voicing her desire to capture the latter's championship on X.

"Good, [be]cause that’s a title I really want 🤑," Mone wrote.

Despite their continued rivalry, Mone and Athena did form a brief alliance against Alex Windsor and "Timeless" Toni Storm en route to Forbidden Door.

