Mercedes Mone suddenly teases facing 2-time WWE champion for major title 

Mercedes Mone is undoubtedly one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest names. She currently has nine belts across several promotions. This is a rare achievement, and she will forever be remembered for this extraordinary feat. Interestingly, it seems like she has her eyes set on another title.

Ad

A few hours ago, AEW star Athena posted a picture on Instagram about her impressive ROH Women's World Championship reign. The War Goddess has been champion for more than 990 days. Nobody has come close to dethroning her, and she does not intend to drop her gold anytime soon. Nevertheless, it appears that Mercedes Mone wants her title. For those unaware, Athena is a one-time NXT Women's Champion and a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Ad

Trending

The CEO commented on the abovementioned post with a "👀," teasing a match between the two.

Mercedes Mone teases a match against Athena. [Image via Athena's Instagram]

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

If The CEO dethrones the former Ember Moon, she will become Ten-Belt Mone. Both wrestlers were once signed to World Wrestling Entertainment. The former Sasha Banks has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. It will be interesting to see if she captures another title in the coming weeks.

Ad

Wrestling personality Jim Cornette calls Mercedes Mone a "rotten actress"

Former wrestling booker Jim Cornette is not a fan of Mercedes Mone. On the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, he called the reigning AEW TBS Champion a rotten actress and physically unimpressive.

"She's a rotten actress. She's physically unimpressive; she's, to me, in the ring because she misses as much as she hits, or she's trying to hold her wig on top, and you know, but she loves what she's doing. We can't deny that she's just not really very good at any of the parts of it. And did I mention those rotten promos? But she's got dedication," Cornette said.

Irrespective of the veteran's comments, Tony Khan has immense faith in the former Sasha Banks. Only time will tell what the future holds for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!