AEW star Athena refuses to face top star who surprisingly ended her 47-match unbeaten streak

AEW star Athena (FKA Ember Moon in WWE) is currently reigning as the ROH Women's Champion and once enjoyed a lengthy undefeated streak. Willow Nightingale shockingly broke her streak, and now the two are set to clash once again.

Athena last defended the ROH Women's Championship against Willow during February 25th's ROH Honor Club TV Taping. While the champion retained in that clash, the two clashed again on AEW Rampage last week, where Nightingale broke Athena's lengthy singles winning streak.

In response to the official Ring of Honor Wrestling Twitter account advertising the upcoming bout, Athena quickly jumped in and claimed that she refuses to take on Nightingale.

"No take this down!!!! Not doing this match!!! My mom says I can't do it sorry.... I refuse," Athena tweeted.

During an appearance on The Sessions, Athena opened up about her relationship with Trinity Fatu (Naomi). She also revealed that they never had a singles match, and expressed wanting to face the Impact Knockouts World Champion.

Missed out on last Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Athena claims the AEW Women's locker room is afraid to face her

The Fallen Goddess has been criticized by some for her dangerous in-ring style, especially when she faced local talent during her matches on the now-defunct All Elite Wrestling DARK.

Athena seemingly took the backlash and ran with it, utilizing it during an in-character interview. During an appearance on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, she took a shot at the roster and called out both Kris Statlander and Toni Storm.

"I feel like there might be a little hesitation (returning to AEW) because everyone doesn’t want me to break their favorites. It’s kind of a thing I do. I would love to challenge my buddy Kris Statlander. I would love to challenge Toni Storm," Athena said.

It remains to be seen if the Fallen Goddess will get a shot at either star's championships, but she'll first have to defend her belt against Willow Nightingale. If she does end up dropping the belt to Nightingale, this will open up a window for her to return to regular All Elite Wrestling appearances.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here