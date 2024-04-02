AEW star attempted to bury the hatchet with CM Punk: “I will never talk to you without a lawyer present”

An AEW star recently tried to end his real-life heat with CM Punk. The star being discussed is Colt Cabana.

Punk and Cabana are former best friends and have worked together in WWE for a long time. However, their friendship seemed to be broken after Colt Cabana sued Punk over a verbal agreement and for not paying his legal fees which the Second City Saint countered with his own. In 2019, both stars settled their lawsuits.

Colt Cabana made his AEW debut in 2019, however, he inked the deal in February 2020. Meanwhile, CM Punk joined AEW in 2021. Everyone in the Jacksonville-based company thought of the rising tension between them.

The Second City Saint recalled one moment when Colt Cabana approached him while he was watching a show.

While speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Punk stated that Colt asked him if they could talk normally so there was no awkwardness between them. The Straight Edge Superstar then told Colt that he would never talk to him without a lawyer present.

"I was at the curtain watching the show. When he came up to me and was like, 'Hey can we talk so it's not weird between us?' and I just said, 'I will never talk to you without a lawyer present,'" CM Punk said. [H/T ComicBook]

What the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the Second City Saint remains to be seen.

CM Punk revealed AEW felt betrayed when he attended WWE RAW last year

While speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, CM Punk disclosed that AEW did not like him attending WWE RAW on April 24, 2023.

"Oh yeah," CM Punk said. "I think the word 'betrayed' was used? And I was just like, 'Alright, man.' As a company, you're allowing guys to go on their television show to do things. I went backstage to say hi to friends. It's two completely different things. You know, if they're gonna be mad about it, okay."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for The Straight Edge Superstar.

Poll : Do you think CM Punk made the right decision by leaving AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion