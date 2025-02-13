AEW star barely escapes annihilation by mystery opponent on Dynamite

A top AEW name was quickly laid out by his mystery opponent tonight on Dynamite. The star knew he was in for a world of pain but found he couldn't do anything about it.

Max Caster has recently been holding open challenges, as he wanted to find out which of the stars on the roster could survive the 'Best Wrestler Alive.' This comes following The Acclaimed splitting up. During the first edition of his challenge, he ended up losing to the returning Rush.

It was previously announced that he will host another edition of his open challenge tonight on Dynamite. To his surprise, 'Hangman' Adam Page, who had a heated exchange with him last week, accepted the challenge. Caster was shocked and ran into the crowd while the former AEW World Champion was making his entrance.

Trending

Hangman went into the crowd and tried drawing him out, and they eventually found themselves in the center of the ring, which officially started the match. The 35-year-old managed to land a few hits before Page took control. He hit him with an array of moves that eventually led to a Buckshot Lariat for a quick win in under two minutes.

Expand Tweet

Max Caster is now 0-2 in his AEW open challenges. It remains to be seen who he will face next and if he will finally come out on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback