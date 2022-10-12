"WWE did all they could do to make it happen" – Hall of Famer comments on AEW star Billy Gunn's absence during DX reunion on RAW

AEW might have allowed some of their stars to appear in WWE not too long ago, but Billy Gunn was notably absent from the recent DX Reunion. In light of the star's absence, his former New Age Outlaws partner Road Dogg commented on the situation.

Billy Gunn was once a prominent member of D-Generation X and even appeared alongside the group during their 2019 Hall of Fame coronation. Unfortunately, the AEW star's involvement with The Acclaimed seems to have prevented him from appearing this time around.

After a fan took to Twitter to share an image of himself alongside Billy Gunn and Road Dogg Jesse James, one of the veterans himself responded. James then claimed that missing Gunn at the event made him sad, but that WWE did everything it could to get him there.

"It was sad. He should’ve been there! WWE did all they could do to make it happen," James tweeted.

The WWE Hall of Famer also recently took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message to Billy Gunn and noted that he missed his former tag-team partner.

Was WWE and Triple H ever serious about getting the AEW star to make an appearance for the DX Reunion?

While Road Dogg seems to firmly believe that WWE did all they could to get Billy Gunn to make an appearance, just how serious were their attempts?

According to a Fightful Select report, Triple H still had Gunn listed on their backstage notes heading into this week's WWE RAW. Unfortunately, for reasons unknown to fans, whatever negotiations were made between AEW and WWE ended up falling through.

Despite this, the faction still seemingly left a little space for Billy Gunn during the segment.

Tony Khan didn't seem to care about allowing Chris Jericho, Paul Wight (Big Show), and Bryan Danielson to make appearances on WWE RAW a few months ago, but the landscape has seemingly changed since then.

While fans might never get a definite answer as to why Billy Gunn wasn't allowed to appear at the reunion, could the friction between the two promotions be the cause? Sound off in the comments section below!

