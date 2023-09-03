AEW star blacked out during dangerous Dynamite spot

A top champion in AEW recently spoke about blacking out during his match at All In. The star in question is none other than Orange Cassidy who is in the middle of a record-setting reign in All Elite Wrestling as the International Champion.

Orange Cassidy put his International title on the line on a recent episode of Dynamite against Penta El Zero Miedo. In the match, the two men exchanged three Canadian destroyers back to back.

While Speaking with Brandon Walker of Rasslin', Orange Cassidy was asked about the spot and he stated that he blacked out after receiving the move.

"I blacked out. I went to another place." H/T:[Fightful]

Orange Cassidy states AEW wouldn't exist without The Elite

The current International Champion Orange Cassidy recently mentioned The Elite in an interview and stated how All Elite Wrestling wouldn't exist without them. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page), along with former member Cody Rhodes, were the first and founding members of All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview with Brandon Walker of Rasslin' Cassidy spoke very highly of The Elite and also talked about their decision to stay with the company.

"This company wouldn't exist without them. It's very clear, it's very apparent, if you don't think that, then you don't know what AEW is, and that's fine. They are the heart, they are the soul, they are everything AEW represents. Without those guys, I wouldn't be sitting here with you while toilets are being flushed over my head. I am forever grateful to those people, and they allow us to do what we want to do. They allowed me to be me, I can thrive in an environment where you can be yourself. Them re-signing is a huge deal. I kind of want to wrestle them at some point," said the current International Champion. [H/T:FightFul]

Would you like to see Orange Cassidy face off agains the Elite? Sound off in the comments section below.

