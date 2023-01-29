AEW star breaks character to congratulate Cody Rhodes after 2023 Men's Royal Rumble victory

A popular AEW star recently congratulated Cody Rhodes on his monumental win at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Satnam Singh signed with All Elite Wrestling in September 2021 and made his Dynamite debut seven months later. The giant is currently aligned with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at the recently concluded Royal Rumble premium live event. He eliminated Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul before outlasting Gunther in the end to win the 30-man extravaganza.

Satnam Singh took to Twitter following The American Nightmare's victory and congratulated the former AEW star. You can check out his post below:

Britt Baker previously opened up about AEW star Satnam Singh

During her interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022, Baker said that Singh is a "great personality" and doesn't have a ceiling on his potential.

Britt Baker then spoke about Satnam Singh's shoe size and his love for sneakers.

“We actually had a conversation about shoe sizes and how he loves sneakers. But it’s so hard for him to find shoes, like what size did he say he was? It was like something crazy like size 30 maybe? I can’t remember, but he told me that his shoes they’re so hard to find that when he finds them they’re like $14. And I’m like ‘well like is that a blessing or curse? Because I’m paying a lot more than $14 for my swaggy shoes.’" [4:54 - 5:29].

It will be interesting to see if Singh lives up to the lofty expectations of his peers and manages to win the AEW World Championship in the future.

