AEW star breaks silence after 14-year return; sends a message to Tony Khan

An AEW star sent a heartfelt message to Tony Khan after he made an unannounced return to a major promotion. Beast Mortos has been one of the most talented stars in the locker room and has been in the news headlines recently. He and Mercedes Mone recently revealed that they have been dating.

Ad

The 38-year-old star wasn't advertised for AEW X CMLL Grand Slam Mexico, but due to Claudio Castagnoli's absence, All Elite Wrestling booked Mortos on a CMLL show after 14 years. The relationship between the latter and CMLL didn't end well in 2011; therefore, the masked star has never been part of any CMLL show in the past decade.

However, now that Claudio Castagnoli could not make it to Mexico, he was replaced by Beast Mortos. Tony Khan had to pull some strings to make the in-ring return happen. At Grand Slam Mexico, Mortos stood tall with the Death Riders and Young Bucks after defeating Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and the Opps.

Ad

Trending

Following the CMLL return, Beast Mortos took to Instagram and penned down an emotional message.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

"I stepped foot in the cathedral of wrestling again after 14 years, where this wonderful dream began. Not only that, I had the opportunity for my family (my mother, nephews, and my son) to see me for the first time in my career at a big event and in an arena like the Mexico City Arena. I also want to thank @tonyrkhan and Mr. Salvador Lutterot for the opportunity to make this possible and for this dream to continue," he wrote

Ad

Check out the full post below:

Ad

AEW's Beast Mortos recently shared some good news

While the 38-year-old AEW star has already established himself as a certified pro wrestler, he recently achieved another milestone.

Recently, Beast Mortos took to X/Twitter and claimed that he will be a lawyer soon:

“Officially in a few months, I will be a lawyer. If you don't want to pay your ex-wife a divorce settlement, call me. I'm still learning to speak, but I can help you, rawwwwwwwrrrrrrr,” he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what is next for Beast Mortos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!