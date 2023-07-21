AEW star breaks silence amid rumors of WWE interest

A popular AEW star recently responded to rumors about WWE's potential interest in signing him. The talent in question is Rush.

The 34-year-old star made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022, aligning with Andrade El Idolo. While Rush has failed to win any gold in the promotion, he has been involved in a few high-profile matches during his stint. His last in-ring encounter was almost two months ago against The Acclaimed in a trios clash.

Recently, there has been speculation about the former ROH World Champion's future with AEW. A report has also stated that the Jacksonville-based company and WWE are interested in him.

The Los Ingobernables member took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the same. You can check out his post HERE.

"Good thing I study english, i’ve had to read a lot lately. You will hear from me very soon, just remember nothing happens unless I say so..," tweeted Rush.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on AEW and WWE's interest in Rush

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rush's future "is in question" amid interest from the two biggest promotions in him. He stated that All Elite Wrestling's offer is "far far bigger" than anyone on the NXT roster.

Meltzer further added that the sports entertainment juggernaut would have to offer a contract similar to the main roster talent to have any chance of signing the 34-year-old star.

"Rush’s future is in question. Both WWE and AEW have an interest in him. The AEW offer is far far bigger than anyone in NXT is getting (I exclude Gable Steveson because I have no idea what they would pay a gold medalist with no experience but if it wasn’t big money he’d be doing MMA). So WWE would have to offer main roster money to be in the ballpark."

It has to be noted that Rush's brother, Dragon Lee, is already a performer on NXT, and the All Elite Wrestling star shared a cryptic post a few days ago. Only time will tell if the Los Ingobernables member will jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion someday.



