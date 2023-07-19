AEW star drops potential hint on future amid speculation of contract expiry

AEW star Rush recently took to social media to tease a reunion with his faction, Los Ingobernables.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rush's AEW contract is set to expire in the near future. Rush joined AEW in 2022 and has been a mainstay in the promotion since then. He also recently returned to AAA at Triplemania amid speculation that his time in Tony Khan's promotion may be over. There has been no word on the matter from either party.

The former ROH World Champion shared a photo of himself with faction members Dragon Lee and Dralistico on Twitter with the caption "Family." The trio, who were known as La Facción Ingobernable, were one of the most popular factions in Mexico before Rush signed with AEW.

"Family," Rush tweeted.

AEW Rush teasing reunion

It should be noted that both Dralistico and Dragon Lee are real-life brothers of the AEW star. While Dralistico recently teamed up with Rush in AEW, Lee has been plying his trade in WWE NXT.

Only time will tell what Rush's next move will be. However, his recent social media activity may suggest that a potential reunion could be on the cards in the near future.

Dragon Lee also teased a reunion with AEW star Rush

Recently, WWE Superstar Dragon Lee has sparked anticipation among fans with a tweet hinting at a possible reunion with his brother Rush. The dynamic tag team duo had impressed audiences with their incredible performances in the past.

However, in a tweet, Lee expressed excitement about being together again, referring to Rush and Dralistico as "Blood Brothers."

"Blood Brothers 🩸 @rushtoroblanco @DRALISTICO_LFI. Someday we'll be together again," Lee tweeted.

Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー @dragonlee95

@rushtoroblanco @DRALISTICO_LFI

Algún día estaremos juntos de nuevo Hermanos de Sangre 🩸Algún día estaremos juntos de nuevo

Despite both wrestlers are currently in different promotions, fans await any developments that could bring them back together in the future following their recent Twitter activities.

