"This is the best thing we ever did" - AEW star breaks silence after betraying Matt Hardy on Dynamite

AEW star Isiah Kassidy broke his silence on social media after the Andrade Hardy Family Office turned on founder Matt Hardy and kicked him out of the group.

During an emergency meeting on the March 9th edition of Dynamite, Hardy took a vote with the other members of the AHFO to see if they wanted to keep him in the group. Kassidy and his Private Party partner Marq Quen originally voted to keep Hardy. But they ultimately gave him a thumbs down when the veteran turned away from them.

In a tweet, Kassidy called the betrayal "the best thing" he and Quen have ever done.

Private Party @IsiahKassidy



By far, this is the best thing we ever did Gonna get this framed.By far, this is the best thing we ever did Gonna get this framed.By far, this is the best thing we ever did ❤️ https://t.co/pYw4m4mwRL

"Gonna get this framed. By far, this is the best thing we ever did" said Isiah Kassidy.

With Matt Hardy out of the picture, it looks to be just the Andrade Family Office, with Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade working alongside the former NXT Champion. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what direction Andrade El Idolo takes his associates.

Matt Hardy was saved by a familiar face

Once the beatdown on Matt Hardy commenced, Sting and Darby Allin tried to save him. The duo put up a good fight, but they were no match for the numbers game Andrade and his allies had going for them.

But the arrival of Jeff Hardy tipped the scales in his brother's favor. The former WWE star made his AEW debut by helping Sting, Allin, and Matt fight off the office to the joy of everyone in attendance.

This is the first time that The Hardy Boyz have had the ability to team together in three years, with their last match as a duo coming in April 2019 in WWE. An injury sidelined Jeff for the rest of 2019, and Matt left the company by the time Jeff came back.

Are you excited to see The Hardy Boyz again? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Private Party? Yes No 2 votes so far