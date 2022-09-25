AEW star breaks silence following scary spot in match involving Sting on Rampage: Grand Slam

AEW star Julia Hart recently broke her silence following a dangerous bump in the opening match of Rampage: Grand Slam.

Sting and Darby Allin teamed up to take on House of Black on the latest edition of the Friday night show. Towards the end of the bout, The Great Muta made a surprise appearance and green-misted Buddy Matthews.

The latter bumped into Julia Hart on the apron, and she had a scary fall over a table set up at ringside.

Hart's stablemate, Brody King, took to Twitter and stated that the 20-year-old AEW star "made it out safely." Shortly after, Julia Hart herself took to the social media site to confirm that she was unscathed.

"Me and my hat are okay," tweeted Julia Hart.

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

Brian Pillman Jr. recently questioned Julia Hart's pairing with House of Black in AEW

During his recent appearance on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree, Pillman Jr. said that he and Griff Garrison lost their momentum as soon as Julia Hart was separated from them.

“As soon as we lost [Julia Hart], we lost our edge and our spark that made us a good babyface group that could’ve gotten over. But somebody came in and decided she would be better with [House of Black]. That’s just how it goes," said Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr. added that he wasn't happy with the decision taken by AEW in the slightest. He went on to claim that fans never got to see the potential of Varsity Blonds due to them being separated from Hart.

"I definitely wasn’t happy with it to be quite honest,” Pillman Jr added. “It is what it is. It’s business. I thought probably what really stopped us from seeing the true potential of the Varsity Blonds was that we lost her before we really got going.”

Julia Hart has had a decent run with House of Black and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the faction after the reported departure of Malakai Black from AEW.

Do you think All Elite Wrestling needs to tone down the risky spots in their programming? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far