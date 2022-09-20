"We lost her before we really got going - WWE veteran's son unhappy over AEW's decision to put Julia Hart with The House of Black

AEW star Julia Hart's dark twist and joining of The House of Black shocked many fans. Similarly, a second-generation star recently commented on the star's dark transformation and criticized AEW booking.

Julia Hart was initially introduced to the AEW fanbase as a happy-go-lucky cheerleader who rarely won matches. After a fateful encounter with Malakai Black, Julia slowly transformed into a dark entity that now accompanies the stable while brutally maiming her opponents on DARK.

During a recent appearance on Café De René with René Duprée, second-generation star Brian Pillman Jr. gave his thoughts on Hart leaving the group:

“As soon as we lost [Julia Hart], we lost our edge and our spark that made us a good babyface group that could’ve gotten over. But somebody came in and decided she would be better with [House of Black]. That’s just how it goes," said Pillman Jr.

The Varsity Blond continued, claiming that losing Julia has stopped fans from seeing the true potential of the stable:

"I definitely wasn’t happy with it to be quite honest,” Pillman Jr added. “It is what it is. It’s business. I thought probably what really stopped us from seeing the true potential of the Varsity Blonds was that we lost her before we really got going.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Unfortunately, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison seem to be meandering within the promotion at this stage. The two have been outshined recently by teams like The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club. Perhaps it's time for Pillman Jr. to leave behind the Blonds and strike out on his own?

With Malakai Black officially out of AEW, what will happen to The House of Black in his absence?

The former leader and Patriach of The House of Black has now officially spoken on his release from All Elite Wrestling. While the star remains on the roster list on the promotion's official website, Black is largely considered to be out.

The promotion recently trademarked "The House of Black," which has led to speculation that the group will still exist without Malakai. Brody King recently began to take a more prominent role within the faction, meaning he might just be the next leader.

WOBIAS @Wobias1337 Even with Malakai gone, I hope the House of Black continue to be a featured part of AEW.



There's loads of potential in Buddy & Brody forming a tag team. They're both great wrestlers. And with Julia Hart in the stable, they can build themselves back up. Even with Malakai gone, I hope the House of Black continue to be a featured part of AEW.There's loads of potential in Buddy & Brody forming a tag team. They're both great wrestlers. And with Julia Hart in the stable, they can build themselves back up. https://t.co/hR6m4gN9ZS

Since the faction has been portrayed as an idea and movement, they will likely continue. Dave Meltzer also recently reported that Brody King and Buddy Matthews will remain on as a tag-team instead. Only time will tell, but could The House of Black still dominate AEW?

