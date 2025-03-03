AEW star breaks silence after major attack on Adam Cole and top champion

Former WWE and current AEW star Adam Cole got brutally ambushed on the recent edition of AEW Collision. TNT Champion Daniel Garcia also got caught up in the beating courtesy of The Infantry.

Ad

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole wrestled for the TNT Championship. After a great showdown, the match unfortunately ended in a disqualification after The Infantry launched a brutal attack on The Panama City Playboy and Daniel Garcia.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Infantry's Shawn Dean took major shots at Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia, stating that Cole was begging for his life.

"Do u see this pic!? Adam Cole “Bay Bay” BEGGIN ME FOR HIS FU*KING LIFE! Look who @CarlieBravo got curled up like a B*TCH!? #AEW #TNTChamp Daniel Garcia… Ya’ll just met Captain Crashout and Crashout Carlie so remember: Rep the Set or Expect the Disrespect!"

Ad

Trending

You can check out the post here.

Ad

Daniel Garcia on new AEW signings possibly taking his spot

Daniel Garcia is one of the top names in All Elite Wrestling. He is a former ROH Pure Champion and the current TNT Champion. The Red Death recently addressed whether he's worried about other stars taking his spot.

In an interview during The Kliq podcast, Daniel Garcia revealed he's making his path to the top and isn't worried about anyone taking his place in the promotion.

Ad

"I realize that you need to sign people to keep things interesting, keep things fresh, keep the roster updated, keep people engaged in what's going on, but I am under the impression that what is for you can't be taken away. So if somebody was to come in, and I'd be afraid that they'd take my spot, or if they did take my spot, then that spot wasn't for me. I'm trying to carve out my own lane, and I don't think that Adam Copeland coming in is going to affect what Daniel Garcia does too much," said Garcia. [H/T: Fightful]

Fans will have to wait and see who takes the TNT Championship away from Daniel Garcia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.