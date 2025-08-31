AEW star breaks silence after Mercedes Moné threatens to hospitalize her

Earlier this week, Mercedes Moné threatened a major AEW star, as she claimed that she'd sent her to a hospital room. The individual in question has finally responded to her claims.At Forbidden Door, The CEO successfully defended her TBS Championship against Alex Windsor, Persephone from CMLL, and Bozilla from Stardom. Despite being in a four-way match where the odds were stacked against her, she was able to sneak in a roll-up pin for the win.A few days ago on Dynamite, Mercedes Moné talked about her victory at the pay-per-view and her goal of collecting more belts. She then spoke about Windsor, as she was one of those who pushed her to her limit at Forbidden Door.Moné then made a bold claim about Alex Windsor and her partner, Will Ospreay. Mercedes talked about The Aerial Assassin and his recent injuries. The CEO was willing to take on the 31-year-old once more and send her to the hospital along with Ospreay.Alex Windsor was in action moments ago on AEW Collision. After making quick work of her opponent, she was interviewed by Tony Schiavone, where she addressed Mercedes Moné's recent statements.The star no longer has any respect for Moné after she brought up her partner, and she wanted to get her hands on her. Alex then challenged her to a match that would take place during their residency in Philadelphia. Since her AEW debut, Alex Windsor has been on a great run, and she could be a genuine threat to Mercedes' TBS Championship reign.Mercedes Moné currently has nine belts around her waist, and considering how she has only one loss on her record, she will enter this contest with great confidence and momentum. It remains to be seen whether Windsor can be the one to take one of her belts away.