  AEW star breaks silence after Mercedes Moné threatens to hospitalize her

AEW star breaks silence after Mercedes Moné threatens to hospitalize her

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 31, 2025 01:30 GMT
Mercedes Moné is in possession of 9 belts [Photo: AEW Official Facebook Page]
Mercedes Moné is in possession of 9 belts [Photo: AEW Official Facebook Page]

Earlier this week, Mercedes Moné threatened a major AEW star, as she claimed that she'd sent her to a hospital room. The individual in question has finally responded to her claims.

At Forbidden Door, The CEO successfully defended her TBS Championship against Alex Windsor, Persephone from CMLL, and Bozilla from Stardom. Despite being in a four-way match where the odds were stacked against her, she was able to sneak in a roll-up pin for the win.

A few days ago on Dynamite, Mercedes Moné talked about her victory at the pay-per-view and her goal of collecting more belts. She then spoke about Windsor, as she was one of those who pushed her to her limit at Forbidden Door.

Moné then made a bold claim about Alex Windsor and her partner, Will Ospreay. Mercedes talked about The Aerial Assassin and his recent injuries. The CEO was willing to take on the 31-year-old once more and send her to the hospital along with Ospreay.

Alex Windsor was in action moments ago on AEW Collision. After making quick work of her opponent, she was interviewed by Tony Schiavone, where she addressed Mercedes Moné's recent statements.

The star no longer has any respect for Moné after she brought up her partner, and she wanted to get her hands on her. Alex then challenged her to a match that would take place during their residency in Philadelphia. Since her AEW debut, Alex Windsor has been on a great run, and she could be a genuine threat to Mercedes' TBS Championship reign.

Mercedes Moné currently has nine belts around her waist, and considering how she has only one loss on her record, she will enter this contest with great confidence and momentum. It remains to be seen whether Windsor can be the one to take one of her belts away.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
