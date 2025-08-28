Mercedes Mone brutally disrespects male AEW star and his real-life partner

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 28, 2025 12:29 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
Mercedes Mone mocked AEW stars (Source-Mercedes on X)

The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone disrespectfully mocked a top AEW star and his real-life fiancée on social media. The CEO apparently did the same during her championship celebration segment on Dynamite.

The AEW star, Will Ospreay, and his partner in real life, Alex Windsor got mocked by Mercedes Mone. At Forbidden Door 2025, Mercedes defeated Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla to retain her TBS Championship in a four-way encounter. The CEO showed up on Dynamite this week to celebrate her 9 title belts win.

During the segment on Dynamite, Mercedes brought up Alex Windsor and said she will send her to the hospital just like her man, Ospreay. Will Ospreay is expected to be out of action for months because he has to reportedly undergo neck surgery.

Taking to X, Mercedes mocked Will Ospreay by sharing a dancing GIF with him and saying that she hopes his hospital room is big enough for him and her fiancé, Alex Windsor:

"I hope your hospital room is big enough for you and your Mrs 🤑 @WillOspreay @HailWindsor 🤕" Mone wrote.
Mercedes Mone opened up on the end goal of her belt collector gimmick

Aside from being the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone holds 8 more title belts from across multiple wrestling promotions, including CMLL, RevPro, and many more. She recently won the Discovery Wrestling Women's title in Scotland to become '9 belts Mone.'

During her championship celebration segment on Dynamite this week, Mercedes disclosed that her goal is to break the record of holding 10 title belts, which is currently held by the veteran wrestler, Ultimo Dragon:

"I’m a history maker. A record breaker. Ultimo Dragon had 10 titles—and I am going to smash that record. So to any woman out there with a title—I’m coming for you. And you’re going to love the taste of Mone," Mone said.

Fans will have to wait and see how many more title belts will be captured by The CEO in the near future.

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
