  Heartbreaking update on top AEW star; ruled out of action indefinitely

Heartbreaking update on top AEW star; ruled out of action indefinitely

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 28, 2025 01:09 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

AEW has provided an update on a major star's status following his recent fight with injuries. This was worsened by a brutal attack he received at Forbidden Door last weekend.

Will Ospreay went through a brutal Lights Out Steel Cage match last Sunday. The team of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Ospreay ended up getting the win, but The Aerial Assassin did not leave with the last laugh as the Death Riders locked him inside the cage and took turns attacking his already compromised neck.

Ospreay's allies could not come to his aid in time, and by the time the cage was lifted, the damage was already done. He had to be stretchered out of the arena. A clip showing his reactions after the attack surfaced, as he was shown to be in agony after the attack.

These moments were addressed to start the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. Excalibur, Taz, and Ian Riccaboni opened the show by welcoming fans to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, where the promotion will be holding its residency for a few weeks. They talked about the attack on Ospreay and revealed that, following the attack, he will be out of AEW TV indefinitely.

Will Ospreay was already scheduled to undergo neck surgery, which he revealed on-screen. This attack was also the perfect way to write him off-screen and possibly set up a feud with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders when he returns.

The Aerial Assassin isn't the only fan favorite who is set to go on a hiatus, as Swerve Strickland has also recently undergone surgery, as he has been wrestling with a torn meniscus for quite some time. These two were major players in the company throughout 2024 and the first half of 2025, and now they will each begin their respective roads to recovery. In the meantime, it'll be interesting to see who steps up as the face of AEW in their absence.

