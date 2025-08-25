"I can't pick my arm up" - Will Ospreay's immediate reaction after shocking AEW incident

AEW recently hosted Forbidden Door 2025 from The O2 Arena in London, England. As expected, this event delivered. There was only one title change, but the entire show was nearly flawless. In Forbidden Door 2025's main event, Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay locked horns with Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd (with Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta). This match was one of the most brutal showdowns in the company's history. The faces (Omega, Ibushi, Allin, Tanahashi, and Ospreay) won with conviction. However, after the bout concluded, the heels recklessly assaulted The Aerial Assassin. The Death Riders targeted Ospreay's neck. They put him in a steel chair and seemingly injured him. By the time his teammates and The Opps came to his rescue, the damage was done. He was in immense pain, and it appears that he will be out of action for months. When the medical staff was checking on Ospreay, the camera caught him mumbling a few words in agony. The damage was so bad that he was unable to pick up his left arm. &quot;I can't pick my arm up. It's my left one. I can't pick it. Right one, I can move. Right one's fine.....Should I go to the left? You got a board? Have you got one? F*king hell, man. This hurts. Guys, I'm in f*king agony, man. This is killing me.&quot; said the AEW star. AEW star Will Ospreay is terrified of his upcoming surgery Ospreay is going to undergo surgery on his neck for two herniated discs. In a recent conversation with CBS Sports, he revealed that he is terrified of the process. &quot;I’m anxious. I’m scared. Generally, I’m terrified,&quot; said the former AEW International Champion. [H/T: CBS Sports]Sportskeeda wishes Will Ospreay the best of luck with his surgery. May he come out of this setback much stronger than before.