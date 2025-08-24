  • home icon
  AEW
  Will Ospreay
  "Why couldn't they climb the cage," "Whole angle ruined the show" - Fans go wild as Death Riders brutally attacked Will Ospreay

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Aug 24, 2025 23:17 GMT
Death Riders
The Death Riders' brutal attack on Will Ospreay did not sit well with fans. (Image via X/@ClaudioCSRO)

Will Ospreay had an unfortunate end to his night at Forbidden Door 2025. The 32-year-old was involved in the main event, where he teamed up with Hiroshi Tanahashi, The Golden Lovers, and Darby Allin and emerged victorious after a brutal match.

Following their win, Ospreay was the victim of a brutal attack by Death Riders, who were seemingly annoyed at losing the match. Jon Moxley was the main perpetrator of the act and targeted the former AEW International Champion's neck. He performed five successive Paradigm Shifts on the wrestler before stomping on a steel chair wrapped around Will Ospreay's neck.

Fans reacted to this in all kinds of fashion, but most of them questioned the segment. Some claimed that the whole angle ruined the show for them, while many of them questioned why the babyfaces didn't climb the cage after they were locked out by the Death Riders. Several fans believed that the segment made the good guys look stupid.

Fans React to Forbidden Door&#039;s ending. (Image via X/@AEW)
Fans React to Forbidden Door's ending. (Image via X/@AEW)
Former World Champion wins his last match at AEWxNJPW's Forbidden Door

The brutal attack on Will Ospreay by the Death Riders took the spotlight away from the actual main event of the show. Ospreay's team emerged victorious after he and Kenny Omega performed a 'one-winged hidden blade' on Matt Jackson. That was followed up by a high-flying splash from Hiroshi Tanahashi, who got the pin for his team.

The former IWGP World Champion is currently in the middle of his retirement tour, and this was his last match in the United Kingdom. Tanahashi is set to hang up his boots in January next year, after a glorious 26-year career. The Japanese icon announced his retirement in October 2024 and will finish his career at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026.

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
