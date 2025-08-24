"Why couldn't they climb the cage," "Whole angle ruined the show" - Fans go wild as Death Riders brutally attacked Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay had an unfortunate end to his night at Forbidden Door 2025. The 32-year-old was involved in the main event, where he teamed up with Hiroshi Tanahashi, The Golden Lovers, and Darby Allin and emerged victorious after a brutal match.Following their win, Ospreay was the victim of a brutal attack by Death Riders, who were seemingly annoyed at losing the match. Jon Moxley was the main perpetrator of the act and targeted the former AEW International Champion's neck. He performed five successive Paradigm Shifts on the wrestler before stomping on a steel chair wrapped around Will Ospreay's neck.Fans reacted to this in all kinds of fashion, but most of them questioned the segment. Some claimed that the whole angle ruined the show for them, while many of them questioned why the babyfaces didn't climb the cage after they were locked out by the Death Riders. Several fans believed that the segment made the good guys look stupid.Fans React to Forbidden Door's ending. (Image via X/@AEW)Former World Champion wins his last match at AEWxNJPW's Forbidden DoorThe brutal attack on Will Ospreay by the Death Riders took the spotlight away from the actual main event of the show. Ospreay's team emerged victorious after he and Kenny Omega performed a 'one-winged hidden blade' on Matt Jackson. That was followed up by a high-flying splash from Hiroshi Tanahashi, who got the pin for his team.The former IWGP World Champion is currently in the middle of his retirement tour, and this was his last match in the United Kingdom. Tanahashi is set to hang up his boots in January next year, after a glorious 26-year career. The Japanese icon announced his retirement in October 2024 and will finish his career at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026.