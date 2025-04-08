Death Riders member issues statement after AEW Dynasty battle

A top AEW star entered the company's latest pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025, to defend his World Trios Championship alongside his teammates. Having successfully done so, Claudio Castagnoli has now sent a message on behalf of The Death Riders.

The villainous group continued its ongoing war against the All Elite roster this past weekend at Philadelphia, where Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC defended their belts against Rated-FTR. The Swiss Cyborg and his allies prevailed after Yuta ran Dax Harwood into Cope and then pinned Dax The Axe after delivering a Busaiku Knee on him.

The loss seemingly caused Harwood to snap and turn on Copeland, and he was joined by his tag partner, Cash Wheeler, as they destroyed The Rated-R Superstar after the bout. The leader of The Death Riders, Jon Moxley, survived Dynasty 2025 as well, retaining the AEW World Championship against fan-favorite Swerve Strickland courtesy of the returning Young Bucks.

While fans continue to vent their frustrations with The One True King's current reign, his enforcer Claudio Castagnoli has clarified in a (possibly in-character) social media post that Mox and The Death Riders do not need the praise and validation of their viewers. Taking to X/Twitter, he wrote:

"Jugglers and singers require applause. We are Death Riders," posted Castagnoli.

Check out Claudio Castagnoli's tweet below:

It remains to be seen who will step up to the heel faction on All Elite programming moving forward.

The Death Riders have a history with The Elite in AEW

The Young Bucks returned at Dynasty 2025 to cost Swerve Strickland his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley, drilling The Realest with an EVP Trigger and allowing The Purveyor of Violence to pin his opponent and steal the victory.

Notably, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were last seen on television hastily retreating after losing their World Tag Team Titles at Fright Night Dynamite on October 30, 2024, after The Death Riders had launched their war against the All Elite Wrestling locker room.

The Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry of The New Elite were called out by their peers for not helping them against Mox and his crew at the time. Regardless of whether or not an alliance exists between them and The Death Riders (in light of their past battles against the BCC and Death Triangle), the All Elite EVPs may also have taken out Swerve at Dynasty 2025 for his participation in last year's Blood and Guts as a member of Team AEW against The Elite.

