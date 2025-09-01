AEW star breaks silence after a shocking heel turn

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 01, 2025 10:54 GMT
AEW
AEW has a star-studded roster (Image source: star's X handle and allelitewrestling.com)

A popular AEW star has subtly reacted to a surprising heel turn that took place at a recently concluded pay-per-view. The star who turned heel also won a vacant title with a new partner on the show.

AEW star The Beast Mortos has reacted to the shocking heel turn of Sammy Guevara. Sammy held the ROH World Tag Team Championship alongside Dustin Rhodes. However, he had to relinquish the title after Dustin went out of action due to injury. At the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, The Spanish God revealed his new partner.

Sammy Guevara won the vacant ROH World Tag Team Title alongside his new partner, Rush of LFI. Later in the show, Sammy surprisingly turned heel by betraying the Von Erichs and aligning with LFI's Rush and Dralistico. A member of LFI, The Beast Mortos, seemed surprised by Sammy's move.

Taking to X, Mortos reacted to Sammy Guevara turning heel and joining LFI with the following message:

"I can't leave them alone for a minute because they come up with surprises.rawwwrrr 😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑."
AEW star Sammy Guevara shares his dream matches in the company

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently opened up about the guys he wants to face in the promotion. The Spanish God has been with All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019, but has yet to wrestle some top names.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Sammy named Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland as the guys he wants to face in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

“Man, I mean, there's [sic] so many guys. There's Will Ospreay. I get told a lot, especially today, that a lot of people want that match. There's Swerve, and there's a lot of guys. I mean, there's a lot of guys that think they're the guy, but I'm the guy who's been there since day one and said that I was always going to be the biggest star."
The three-time TNT Champion also declared himself 'The Guy' in the company. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for him.

