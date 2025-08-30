Top star breaks silence after turning heel and becoming champion outside AEW

A top AEW star has become a champion once again at an event outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion and turned heel in the process.Last night, AEW's sister promotion, ROH, held its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. One of the bouts on its card was for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, which Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes previously held before they were forced to vacate the gold following The Natural's injury. Ahead of the PPV, it was revealed that Guevara would team with a mystery partner for a chance to regain the title. That partner turned out to be Rush from the heel group La Facción Ingobernable. Alongside his new tag team partner, Guevara managed to defeat The Outrunners to win the title and later turned on former partners, the Von Erichs, thus cementing his heel turn. For those who don't know, Sammy Guevara, Marshall, and Ross Von Erich were part of The Sons of Texas group, alongside Dustin Rhodes and the Von Erichs. Rhodes, Marshall, and Ross were the former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions before they, too, were forced to vacate the gold due to The Natural's injury. The Spanish God teamed up with Marshall and Ross at Death Before Dishonor and failed to capture the vacated title. Earlier today, Guevara took to X/Twitter to revel in his success, breaking his silence for the first time since turning heel.&quot;Everyone’s favorite Pillar is Champion once again. #BestEver,&quot; wrote Guevara.Sammy Guevara recently sent a message to former AEW stars Cody and Brandi RhodesThe pro-wrestling world was in for a pleasant surprise when Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, shared a joyous personal update. The couple welcomed their second child, their baby daughter named Leilani Ella Runnels, into the world. Announcing the same, Brandi had shared a photo of baby Leilani holding her finger on her social media, which garnered reactions from many wrestling stars, including Sammy Guevara.Responding to Brandi's post on X/Twitter, Guevara sent a congratulatory message.&quot;Congratulations!!!! 🎉,&quot; wrote Sammy.Sammy Guevara @sammyguevaraLINK@TheBrandiRhodes @CodyRhodes Congratulations!!!! 🎉Now that Sammy Guevara has turned heel, it will be interesting to see what AEW will have planned for the reigning ROH Tag Team Champion. One can assume that the Von Erichs will look to exact revenge from Guevara for betraying them at Death before Dishonor.