  Top star breaks silence after turning heel and becoming champion outside AEW

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 30, 2025 18:03 GMT
The star is a former TNT champion in AEW [Image from AEW
The star is a former TNT Champion in AEW [Image from AEW's Youtube]

A top AEW star has become a champion once again at an event outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion and turned heel in the process.

Last night, AEW's sister promotion, ROH, held its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. One of the bouts on its card was for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, which Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes previously held before they were forced to vacate the gold following The Natural's injury. Ahead of the PPV, it was revealed that Guevara would team with a mystery partner for a chance to regain the title. That partner turned out to be Rush from the heel group La Facción Ingobernable.

Alongside his new tag team partner, Guevara managed to defeat The Outrunners to win the title and later turned on former partners, the Von Erichs, thus cementing his heel turn. For those who don't know, Sammy Guevara, Marshall, and Ross Von Erich were part of The Sons of Texas group, alongside Dustin Rhodes and the Von Erichs. Rhodes, Marshall, and Ross were the former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions before they, too, were forced to vacate the gold due to The Natural's injury.

The Spanish God teamed up with Marshall and Ross at Death Before Dishonor and failed to capture the vacated title. Earlier today, Guevara took to X/Twitter to revel in his success, breaking his silence for the first time since turning heel.

"Everyone’s favorite Pillar is Champion once again. #BestEver," wrote Guevara.
Sammy Guevara recently sent a message to former AEW stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes

The pro-wrestling world was in for a pleasant surprise when Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, shared a joyous personal update.

The couple welcomed their second child, their baby daughter named Leilani Ella Runnels, into the world. Announcing the same, Brandi had shared a photo of baby Leilani holding her finger on her social media, which garnered reactions from many wrestling stars, including Sammy Guevara.

Responding to Brandi's post on X/Twitter, Guevara sent a congratulatory message.

"Congratulations!!!! 🎉," wrote Sammy.

Now that Sammy Guevara has turned heel, it will be interesting to see what AEW will have planned for the reigning ROH Tag Team Champion. One can assume that the Von Erichs will look to exact revenge from Guevara for betraying them at Death before Dishonor.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
