Former AEW champion sends a message after Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes welcome their second child

A former AEW champion recently caught attention after sending a message following the birth of Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes' second daughter.Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, are regarded as a prominent couple in pro wrestling. The couple has been married since 2013 and welcomed their first child, Liberty Iris Runnels, in June 2021. Now, the former AEW stars have announced the birth of their second child, Leilani Ella Runnels. Taking to X, Brandi shared a photo of her holding a finger of her newborn with a heartfelt message.&quot;Welcome to the world, Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you, God, for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️,&quot; she wrote.You can check out Brandi's post on X here.The post naturally attracted a lot of attention online, including a congratulatory message from former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.&quot;Congratulations!!!! 🎉,&quot; he wrote.Sammy Guevara confirms split with AEW star Dustin RhodesIn a recent turn of events, The Sons of Texas, comprising Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes, is set to part ways for the foreseeable future, as confirmed by Guevara on X. The news comes as The Natural is currently out of action due to serious health complications. He recently underwent surgery. Sammy and Dustin held the ROH World Tag Team Championship for 376 days. &quot;Teaming with Dustin Rhodes was an honor, but every chapter ends so a new one can begin. #BestEver,&quot; Sammy wrote.Tonight, Ring of Honor will host its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, and Guevara is set to defend the tag title with a mystery partner against The Outrunners at the event. It will be interesting to see who this mystery partner is and if he and Guevara walk out with the ROH World Tag Team Title.