  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Sammy Guevara
  • Former AEW champion sends a message after Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes welcome their second child

Former AEW champion sends a message after Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes welcome their second child

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 29, 2025 14:32 GMT
Cody and Brandi Rhodes at Wrestlemania XL [Image from WWE.com]
Cody and Brandi Rhodes at Wrestlemania XL. [Image from WWE.com]

A former AEW champion recently caught attention after sending a message following the birth of Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes' second daughter.

Ad

Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, are regarded as a prominent couple in pro wrestling. The couple has been married since 2013 and welcomed their first child, Liberty Iris Runnels, in June 2021. Now, the former AEW stars have announced the birth of their second child, Leilani Ella Runnels. Taking to X, Brandi shared a photo of her holding a finger of her newborn with a heartfelt message.

"Welcome to the world, Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you, God, for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check out Brandi's post on X here.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

The post naturally attracted a lot of attention online, including a congratulatory message from former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

"Congratulations!!!! 🎉," he wrote.
Ad

Sammy Guevara confirms split with AEW star Dustin Rhodes

In a recent turn of events, The Sons of Texas, comprising Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes, is set to part ways for the foreseeable future, as confirmed by Guevara on X. The news comes as The Natural is currently out of action due to serious health complications. He recently underwent surgery.

Sammy and Dustin held the ROH World Tag Team Championship for 376 days.

Ad
"Teaming with Dustin Rhodes was an honor, but every chapter ends so a new one can begin. #BestEver," Sammy wrote.

Tonight, Ring of Honor will host its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, and Guevara is set to defend the tag title with a mystery partner against The Outrunners at the event. It will be interesting to see who this mystery partner is and if he and Guevara walk out with the ROH World Tag Team Title.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications