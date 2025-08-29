Major AEW tag team quietly splits up

A fan-favorite AEW and ROH tag team are seemingly set to part ways, at least for the time being. The duo in question are The Sons of Texas, comprising of Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes.At the end of last month on AEW Collision, The Natural lost his TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher, who defeated Dustin in a brutal Chicago Street Fight to capture the belt the latter had won at All In : Texas. The veteran had his knees destroyed by The Protostar both during the bout and during the post-match ambush he suffered at the hands of the Don Callis Family member. Some time afterwards, Rhodes revealed that he would undergo double knee replacement surgery in August. Dustin is currently on the mend, his surgical procedure having been carried out last week. Naturally, Rhodes, who is one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside Sammy Guevara, will be unable to defend the belts at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 in Philadelphia, PA. The Spanish God is scheduled to put the titles on the line at the upcoming event with a new mystery tag partner against The Outrunners. Ahead of the pay-per-view, Guevara took to X/Twitter to state that while he had been honored to team with Dustin Rhodes, he was looking forward to the next chapter of his pro-wrestling journey. &quot;Teaming with Dustin Rhodes was an honor, but every chapter ends so a new one can begin. #BestEver,&quot; wrote Sammy.Check out Sammy Guevara's tweet below:The wording of Guevara's post indicates the possibility that his tag partnership with Dustin is concluded, at least for now. As The Sons of Texas, the two stars have held the ROH tag titles for over 350 days.AEW's Dustin Rhodes has no plans of retiringDustin Rhodes has been vocal about his desire of stepping back into the squared circle after rehabilitating his knees post-surgery. When a fan suggested that the legend should consider retirement so as to &quot;go out on top&quot;, The Artist Formerly Known As Goldust reiterated that he was not planning to hang up his boots anytime soon, while also suggesting that he might finish his career in All Elite Wrestling. &quot;H*** nah. I am in love with this business. As of right now, i have 2 yrs and 4 months left. AND D*** GLAD AND PROUD OF @[All Elite Wrestling] and where I will finally say uncle. Maybe [laugh emoji] Probability 99.9%. Gotta watch out for that one percent [hushing emoji] - #IStandFirmWithAEW AND @TonyKhan,&quot; wrote Dustin.Check out Rhodes' tweet HERE.Dustin Rhodes is not ready to retire yet [Image Credits: Rhodes' X profile]It remains to be seen when Dustin Rhodes will be back on AEW television.